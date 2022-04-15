Remembering the Chibok girls 8 years after

Joy Bishara, Lydia Pogu and Mercy Paul were among 276 teenage girls who Boko Haram terrorists kidnapped from their school in April 2014 to start a broken new life deep in the forest of horror.

Eight years after, the three can smile at a future of value in a world of opportunities, having been lucky to jump off the ill-fated truck of the kidnappers on the night of the incident and ferried to the United States to further their education by Jubilee Campaign, a human rights group.