Binance joins fight against COVID-19, supports Nigeria with 30,400 KN95 Masks

Binance, a global cryptocurrency exchange, has thrown its weight behind the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by the Nigerian government.

The company through its nonprofit, Binance Charity provided 30,400 KN95 masks to hospitals across the country. As of February, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria was at 140,000, with 1,673 deaths.

Launched on March 24, 2020, Binance Charity has grown to become the world’s first blockchain-powered donation platform dedicated to advancing transparent philanthropy. The donation to the Nigerian government aligns with Binance Charity’s Crypto Against COVID campaign created to raise $5 million in cryptocurrencies (BNB, BTC, BUSD, and XRP).

The funds are to be spent primarily on buying medical supplies for affected regions globally. Binance led this effort with an initial donation of $1 million, plus an additional donation of $1 million through the #CryptoAgainstCOVID social media campaign. Binance has also pledged to match $2 million of public donation.

“The most important element of human life is to show compassion and help others as we can without the limitation or restriction of borders,” Helen Hai, head of Binance Charity said. “Blockchain technology enables this in greater capacities than ever before and Binance Charity wishes to bring this to the masses.”

A total of $4.3 million has been raised from Binance and public donations, with more than 40 crypto companies joining together to support the campaign. The campaign has so far shipped many medical supplies to different affected countries, including 10,000 protective suits to Turkey; 400,000 masks to Italy; 27,000 masks to the UK; 400,000 masks to the US; 11,400 personal protective equipment to Ukraine; 64,000 masks to Brazil; and 15,000 suits to South Africa. Binance Charity also launched a PPE token to support donation efforts for New York.

Three hospitals in Lagos State have received 18,400 of the masks. These include St Nicholas Hospital Lagos Island (8 boxes containing 6400); First Cardiology Consultants Hospital Ikoyi (7.5 boxes with 6000 masks); and Paelon Hospital Memorial Hospital (7.5 boxes with 6000 masks).

Whereas six hospitals in Oyo will get 12,000 masks from the donation. The hospitals include Ring Road Specialist Hospital; Adeoye Maternity Teaching Hospital; Oni Memorial Children Hospital; Jericho Specialist Hospital; and General Hospital Oyo.