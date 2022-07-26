Zinox embark on a nationwide recruitment

Zinox Group has engaged the services of over 50 undergraduates drawn from various parts of the country who were among the second batch of participants who passed through a 30-day intensive Mini-MBA training program organized by the Zinox Institute of Technology (ZIT).

According to the technology companies, the graduates were exposed to world-class training, job-suitability scenarios, and capacity-building workshops across various management functions including Accounts, Procurement, Core Engineering, Software Development, Business Development, Etiquette, and Grooming, HR/Admin, among others.

The sessions were facilitated by a faculty of over 20 highly reputed resource persons, with the Zinox Group Chairman, Leo Stan Ekeh, also taking out time out of his pressing schedule to mentor the participants.

Read also: ACI, Interswitch to build first 100 million customer bank in Africa

‘Those of you selected have a unique opportunity to re-write your destinies and that of those around you. I have consciously given you the secret of our little successes. So, I encourage you to work hard, avoid vices and repay the trust shown in you. And for the ladies, this is possibly the only group of companies in the world that has five CEOs who are globally certified women. So, you should work with pride because you earned it,” Ekeh said.

The initiative, which the management of Zinox said is part of its contributions towards giving hope to many Nigerians amid the ongoing difficulties in the local and global economy, witnessed over 5,000 applications from qualified graduates across the country. Additionally, the recruitment will continue in batches, with successful candidates who emerge from the scheme immediately absorbed into any of the multiple entities in the Zinox Group.

‘‘In the 21st Century, many people talk but you have to remain selectively deaf to succeed. Continue to show faith and belief in the future of a more prosperous Nigeria, irrespective of the present difficulties. I am certain that it will get better soon. On our own part, we will consistently do our little best to provide opportunities for deserving beneficiaries to achieve their full potential,’’ he said.