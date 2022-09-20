ZeeH Africa partners BusinessDay on Ibadan Startup Festival 2022

ZeeH Africa, an African fintech company is set to host Ibadan Startup Festival 2022 in partnership with TomXholdings and is proudly sponsored by the Oyo State Government, Channels TV, and BusinessDay.

According to the company, the Ibadan Startup Fest 2022 is a high-level event where industry stakeholders will congregate to discuss and brainstorm on the evolution of the Internet and the emergence of startup and governance in Ibadan, its relevance, and implications in today’s global, African and Nigerian economy with particular emphasis on the financial services space.

Commenting on the upcoming event, David Adeleke, Convener of Ibadan Startup Festival said, “Technology is no longer a singular industry, but rather the underlying driver of innovation for every sector, especially the financial services industry.”

“Game-changing innovation happens when meaningful connections and conversations are made and ideas are propelled into fruition. this is what the Ibadan Startup Festival 2022 is set to achieve,” Adeleke said.

He stated that the company will be bringing together an exciting mash of amazing exhibitors, hundreds of startups, founders, and entrepreneurs, as well as professionals from the corporate and public sector scenes.

The upcoming event will be the ultimate networking and tech innovation experience for anybody who has an interest in or is remotely connected to the African Fintech space, the company noted.

The first edition of the Ibadan Startup Festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Manhattan events center, beside Total Filling Station, Eleyele Road, Jericho, Ibadan bringing together founders, investors, policymakers, corporates, and media.

Over a thousand people and 10 noteworthy speakers comprising key policymakers, industry leaders, and startup founders from across the country will be in attendance.

Furthermore, the Festival will bring together startups, investors, banks, legislators, governmental representatives, policymakers, small businesses, tech enthusiasts, and everyday consumers to have progressive conversations, ignite new ideas and connections, and inspire greater innovations in the African start-up ecosystem.

“As part of the sessions, there will be an exciting opportunity for early-stage startups to pitch to potential investors and access the funding and support they need to disrupt Africa’s Fintech space, the pitch will be judged by a panel of seasoned startup founders and investors,” Adeleke stated.

However, registered participants will have the opportunity to take part in top-tier discussions spanning financial inclusion, embedded finance, lending, insurance, and the broader spectrum of financial technologies and solutions that can improve the standard of living and business development in Nigeria.

In addition, startups looking to revolutionise the financial services space will also learn how to better position themselves for funding opportunities and scalability.