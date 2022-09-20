BOI Growth Platform wins 2022 Alliance for Financial Inclusion (AFI) Global Inclusive FinTech Award

The Bank of Industry’s Growth Platform has emerged as the global winner of the 2022 Alliance for Financial Inclusion (AFI) Inclusive FinTech Showcase. The Growth Platform was presented with its winner trophy at the world’s largest financial inclusion forum for regulators and policymakers – AFI Global Policy Forum (GBF) which held in Dead Sea, Jordan.

The Growth Platform received the 2022 AFI Inclusive FinTech trophy at a special award ceremony, after a competitive series of months between 1,200+ contenders from 48 countries, delivering innovative solutions to enhance access to formal financial services for low-income populations.

The Growth Platform was the only finalist from West Africa, beating finalists from other countries including the United Kingdom, India, Nepal, and Uganda. As part of the award selection process, the Growth Platform made a final pitch among 10 finalists in May 2022. The judges were particularly impressed with the Growth Platform’s Human Banks (roving agents) – highlighting its empowerment of young people by employing 22,000+ youth to digitize businesses by proxy.

This global award further demonstrates the Bank of Industry’s work through its Growth Platform infrastructure to advance financial inclusion in Africa.

The AFI Inclusive FinTech Showcase recognizes the most impactful and inclusive FinTech projects, companies and organisations reaching underserved populations. This win provides the Growth Platform with training, funding, education and research services for the FinTech industry.

Read the full award announcement here: Growth Platform Emerges Winner of 2022 AFI Inclusive FinTech Award

About BOI Growth Platform

BOI Growth Platform is Africa’s largest executor of micro, small and medium business interventions. It is a nationwide infrastructure executed by the Bank of Industry (BOI), employing technology, big data and an extensive field agent network to deliver end-to-end design and execution of programmes targeted at Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for governments, international organisations and private sector entities.

The Growth Platform’s portfolio of funding (credit and grants) to businesses spans over $400 million and 4 million businesses, across six programmes. The programs include: Government Enterprise Empowerment Program (GEEP), MSME Survival Fund, World Bank Nigeria COVID-19 Action, Recovery & Economic Stimulus Program (NG-CARES), National Women Empowerment Fund (NAWEF), North East Rehabilitation Fund (NERF) and States Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (SEEP)

The Growth Platform offers a seamless process, technology and field infrastructure for funds delivery to Micro, Small and Medium businesses. With the power of biometrics, BVN as digital collateral, mobile data capture, mobile wallets, and a 22,000+ strong agent network, the Growth Platform is able to properly target, document, profile, and deliver social intervention to MSMEs at scale.

Read more about the Growth Platform here: www.growthplatform.me.