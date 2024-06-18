YouTube to introduce context notes for videos

YouTube has said it will soon allow content creators to add notes to their videos to provide context. This is part of a new feature that will be released soon.

At the moment, the video platform is inviting select users and creators to participate in an initial test phase and write notes that are meant to provide “relevant, timely, and easy-to-understand context” on videos.

Just like the ‘Community Notes’ feature on X, which allows select contributors to add context to posts, including tags such as “misleading” and “out of context”, YouTube is making content on its platform more verifiable and trustworthy by incorporating crowdsourced context through its pilot Context Notes feature.

According to YouTube, the notes, for instance, could clarify when a song is meant to be a parody or a meme, point out when a new version of a product being reviewed is available, or let viewers know when older footage is mistakenly portrayed as a current event.

The notes feature on YouTube will be available initially on mobile to users in the U.S. and in English. In this phase, third-party evaluators will rate the helpfulness of notes, which will help train the systems, before a potential broader rollout.