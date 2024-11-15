Your phone burns data: Here is how to save it

Nigerians are increasingly raising concerns about rapid data depletion.

According to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), data usage and billing-related issues are now the top telecom consumer complaints.

With 132 million internet connections, Nigeria’s daily data consumption has averaged 336 gigabytes per second—a 39 percent increase from the previous year—illustrating the country’s growing digital engagement.

“Nigerians spend an average of 4 hours and 20 minutes on social media daily, far above the global average, underscoring how deeply embedded digital interaction is in our lives,” said Aminu Maida, the executive vice-chairman of the NCC.

This increased data usage, driven by digital advancements, has sparked concerns about data consumption rates and billing transparency. According to Maida, similar concerns are seen in other countries like Eswatini.

Maida explained that the advent of 4G and 5G, along with ultra-high-definition devices, has also fuelled data consumption growth. He noted that viewing a photo on Instagram might have required only 100 kilobytes of data five years ago but now consumes two to four megabytes due to higher camera resolutions.

“According to Tech Advisor, an online resource that offers tech reviews, spending an hour on Instagram can set you off an average of 600 Megabytes of your data, while streaming platforms like YouTube would set you off by about 3.5 to 5.4 gigabytes per hour,” he stated.

Changing technology has influenced data usage habits, with more people streaming content on phones, tablets, and smart TVs.

“High-definition streaming services like Netflix consume substantial data— about three gigabytes per hour in high definition or seven gigabytes in ultra-high definition,” noted Maida.

This has translated to higher data revenue for telecommunications companies, which have recorded a 541.99 percent increase in data revenues since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in late 2019.

How To Save Data

Industry experts point out that background activities on smart devices often contribute to data depletion without users’ awareness. Earlier this year, the NCC had emphasised that active background apps and potential malware play a role in fast data depletion.

Gbenga Adebayo, chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), highlighted that many consumers remain unaware of periodic app and device software updates that occur in the background, as well as data downloads linked to app refreshes and cloud synchronisation.

To address high data consumption, experts stress the need for greater consumer education. Reducing data usage can often start with halting background updates. An informed consumer is better prepared to manage data usage and reduce misconceptions around depletion.

“Under the leadership of the NCC, ALTON and its members have commenced a massive public campaign on data depletion. This campaign is designed to enlighten consumers about how data is consumed, providing practical tips and guidance to help them make informed choices and optimise their data usage,” said Adebayo of ALTON.

Telecom operators have also begun sharing daily data usage updates to bridge knowledge gaps. Adebayo noted that telcos are committed to ensuring customers receive real-time usage alerts, straightforward billing explanations, and guidelines on data management.

In addition, the NCC has issued a ‘Guidance on Tariff Simplification’ policy to provide operators with clear, accessible information on data plans and pricing.

