Company-issued smartphones are now essential for workplace AI integration. Organisations choosing between iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, or Google Pixel must decide which AI features best support productivity.

The $500 billion smartphone market is now a competitive arena for enterprise-level AI, but which brand offers the most effective capabilities?

Read also: Four predictions to expect for the tech and telecoms industry in 2025

According to Forbes, here are the 4 smartphones setting the standard for AI innovation

1. Apple iPhone: Privacy and intelligence combined

Apple has introduced its Apple Intelligence platform, marking its entry into the AI space. The company’s collaboration with OpenAI, known for technologies like ChatGPT and DALL-E, has enabled it to deliver AI tools that merge cloud-based and on-device capabilities. This platform features an advanced language model that assists with tasks such as email drafting and document summarisation. Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, has also benefited from these enhancements, improving its conversational functionality.

Apple’s Image Playground allows users to create customised images, while the Genmoji feature helps design personalised emojis. These elements contribute to a user-friendly experience. A significant aspect of Apple’s approach is its emphasis on privacy. Many of the AI features run directly on the device, limiting data transmission to the cloud and appealing to users concerned about data security.

Read also: Nigeria’s smartphone adoption surpasses feature phones first time ever

2. Samsung Galaxy: Engineered for high performance

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra integrates AI deeply within its hardware through its custom Exynos chipset. The device’s dedicated AI cores improve the handling of complex AI tasks, influencing everything from photography to general performance.

The Scene Optimizer in Samsung’s camera system adapts camera settings based on the subject, enhancing photos whether they are portraits, landscapes, or other types of images. Beyond the camera, Samsung’s AI-powered performance system manages CPU and GPU resources intelligently, adjusting to user behaviour to boost battery life and overall efficiency. This management ensures that the phone stays responsive and reliable during daily use.

Read also: Chinese phones rule as Nigerians spend $2.83bn in five years

3. Google Pixel: Optimised for photography and communication

Google’s Pixel series, featuring its custom Tensor chip, underscores the company’s expertise in AI, particularly in photography. The Magic Eraser tool can remove unwanted objects from images with high precision, making photo editing accessible. The Pixel also enhances zoom capabilities and low-light photography, ensuring high-quality images under various conditions.

In addition to its photography strengths, the Pixel integrates the Gemini chatbot for multiple purposes. This AI feature provides real-time captions for calls and videos, transcribes voice recordings instantly, and handles language translation. The Pixel thus serves as both a photography tool and an effective communication device.

Read also: Entry-level Chinese phones expand smartphone penetration in Nigeria

4. Huawei: AI that meets everyday needs

Huawei’s Pura 70 series, though not as recognised among Western users, brings practical AI solutions. Under the Harmony Intelligence label, Huawei has incorporated features designed to address common issues.

Image Expand is a tool that fills in missing background details when enlarging photos, while Sound Repair works in real time to fix audio issues during calls. The upgraded Celia assistant uses the Pangu large language model to enhance image recognition, simplify tasks for users and improve their experience.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share