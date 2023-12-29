Xiaomi unveils first electric car

Xiaomi, a Chinese smartphone giant has revealed its first electric car, a sharp-looking sedan called the SU7.

According to the smartphone company, its electric cars will hit the Chinese market next year.

“Xiaomi might have a shot. That’s because the car will run Xiaomi’s “HyperOS,” a new architecture the company has been working on for more than six years that’s supposed to be dynamic enough to power everything including phones, smart home systems, and cars. The goal is a more seamless experience, one where your apps and preferences are ready to go no matter where you are,” it said.

This marks Xiaomi’s foray into creating a more seamless and connected experience for users, bridging the gap between the technology found in smartphones, smart home systems, and now, automobiles.

HyperOS, developed over six years, promises dynamic functionality to power various devices, promising a unified user experience regardless of the platform.

Xiaomi’s approach differs from the in-car software solutions offered by tech giants like Apple and Google. While Apple’s CarPlay and Android Auto mirror a phone’s software on the in-car screen, Xiaomi aims to create an all-encompassing software ecosystem that spans phones, smart homes, and cars.

The SU7’s specs, according to the company add to the intrigue, with Xiaomi claiming a range of up to 800 km (approximately 500 miles) on a full charge, albeit on China’s testing cycle.

The higher-end model is equipped with a 101kWh battery pack from Chinese giant CATL, while a base model with a 73.6kWh capacity promises around 668 km (415 miles) on a single charge. Xiaomi emphasises fast charging capabilities, boasting 220 km in just five minutes, and impressive acceleration, with a 0-100 km/h time of 2.78 seconds.

Despite these promising features, Xiaomi faces the common challenges encountered by new entrants in the automotive industry. The complexity of designing and manufacturing reliable and safe vehicles at scale remains a formidable obstacle.

However, with China’s well-established electric vehicle supply chain and rapidly advancing technology, Xiaomi, backed by its deep pockets, aims to navigate these challenges and establish itself as a fully integrated player in the EV market.

Xiaomi’s move into electric vehicles aligns with a broader trend, as fellow Chinese tech giant Huawei also invests in its own EV startup. However, Xiaomi stands out as the most comprehensive effort to date, leveraging its experience in the smartphone industry and the evolving landscape of electric mobility.

The company also disclosed that pricing details for the SU7 are yet to be disclosed, leaving consumers eager to learn more about the cost of this cutting-edge electric sedan.