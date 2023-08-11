X lowers impressions on ad sharing for more creators to earn

X formerly called Twitter has announced a reduction of its advertising revenue sharing impression for content creators from 15 million to 5 million within three (3) months.

According to the platform, more people can get paid to post as the eligibility threshold for ads revenue sharing has been reduced from 15m to 5m impressions within the last three months.

Also, X said it has lowered the ads revenue sharing payout threshold from $50 to $10, this means that eligible users may potentially get X Premium used to be called “Twitter Blue for free now.

Elon Musk in a tweet said, “This essentially means that X Premium (fka Twitter Blue) is free for accounts that generate above 5M views.”

“Note, only views from verified handles count, as scammers will otherwise use bots to spam views to infinity,” he said.

X Premium is Twitter’s premium subscription service that elevates quality conversations on the platform. X Premium is an opt-in, paid subscription that adds a blue checkmark to your account and offers early access to select features.

How to sign up for X premium

According to the social media platform, to be eligible for X premium users must follow the necessary procedures to sign up.

1. Open the Profile menu on your app or the side navigation on x.com

Select Premium.

2. Select the Subscribe button.

3. If you haven’t already, you’ll be prompted to verify your phone number.

4. Then, follow the in-app purchase instructions for iOS or Android and confirm your subscription payment on the web.

How Is Twitter’s Ads Revenue Calculated

Eligible users who have set up to begin receiving payments will have to first generate enough verified replies, but what does that mean?

The monetised part of your tweets will come from the replies inside your tweet’s threads, but the replies will only be monetised if they are impressions made by a verified user.

To put it simply, replies made by verified users inside your tweet’s threads will earn monetised Ad Revenue and share that revenue directly to your Stripe Express account.

Once you hit the minimum threshold of $10, you will receive the money directly.