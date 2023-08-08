Twitter’s ad revenue sharing excites Nigerian content creators

Nigerian content creators on Tuesday announced that they have received payment from X formerly Twitter ad revenue, just like their American counterparts who started receiving similar payments in early July.

Abazz in his tweet this morning said “Woke up to receive alert, Thank you Elon,” attached to the tweet is a shared screenshot of his ad revenue dashboard showing the sum of N220,345.65 received payment.

Another verified user, Big Ayo, shared the news with a post and evidence of payment of N430,960.74 while sending greetings to Elon Musk.

“Well, Good Morning Elon Musk,” he wrote.

As of August 4, X said that “the volume of people signing up for revenue sharing has exceeded our expectations”. “We previously said that payments would occur the week of July 31st. We need a bit more time to review everything for the next payout and hope to get all eligible accounts paid as soon as possible,” X said.

The revenue-sharing model is active globally. According to the social media platform, its payment processor currently supports over 100 countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, and other African countries. “This is part of our effort to help people earn a living directly on X,” says X, the company which was acquired by Elon Musk in a $44 billion deal last year. “An absolute game changer for our creators,” X CEO, Linda Yaccarino, adds.

How you can become eligible

According to X, to be considered eligible for creator ads revenue sharing you must:

Be subscribed to Blue or Verified Organisations.

Have at least 15M organic impressions on your cumulative posts within the last 3 months.

Have at least 500 followers.

BusinessDay reported in an early post, stating that X is trying to draw more content creators to the platform. Adding that earlier this year, the company allowed users to offer paid subscriptions to their content on the platform.

“However, to be eligible a stripe account is needed for a successful payout, and adhere to our Ads Revenue Share Terms, which include, Creator Monetization Standards and the X Rules,” X said.