WhatsApp unveils ‘message yourself’ feature to its users

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform officially unveiled its ‘ Message Yourself’ feature to its users.

“Reminders, notes, and a diary to-go all in one place,” Whatsapp Tweeted on its verified page alerting its users.

With the ‘Message Yourself’ feature, WhatsApp users will be able to send texts, media, reminders, and notes to themselves

At present, users have to rely on tricks like using wa.me followed by their 10-digit mobile number to send messages to themselves, but with the new feature users can send whatever message they want directly.

Read also: How Oluwatobi Adekunle built a digital marketing ecosystem from WhatsApp

According to the platform, this feature is available to desktop users who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2248.2.0 update from the Microsoft Store, and it’s also available to Android and iOS users.

After downloading the update, you will see an icon within the cell that represents your personal chat.

Every time users send a message to the chat with their own phone number, the message will be delivered to all linked devices, so they are always available.

The platform noted that messages sent to the chat will be end-to-end encrypted like other messages on WhatsApp.