How Oluwatobi Adekunle built a digital marketing ecosystem from WhatsApp

Meta-owned WhatsApp may mean different things to many Nigerians including a platform to make video and voice calls, and send text messages to keep in touch with long-distance friends and relatives but for Oluwatobi Adekunle, a digital marketing expert, it can be used to help countless enterprises and individuals learn about and utilise digital marketing strategies to grow their businesses and career respectively.

A primary occupation of Adekunle, on WhatsApp, therefore, is building a thriving digital marketing community that consists of both businesses and individuals.

He tells BusinessDay that he has always been interested in leveraging digital tools and technology to help businesses grow and saw an opportunity to create an ecosystem that brings together digital marketing professionals and enthusiasts where they can connect, learn and grow hence contributing to the practice of the profession when it became prominent in the marketing space in Nigeria.

The digital marketing community popularly called ‘Digital Marketing Meetup Nigeria’ started as a WhatsApp group in 2017 and later grew to become one of the prominent digital hubs in the marketing space in Nigeria with over one thousand members across different platforms including the LinkedIn group. After its maiden edition of the digital marketing conference, the community exploded with an influx of new joiners.

Through his relentless efforts, his digital marketing community quickly grew in size and influence. He brought in guest facilitators and experts to share their knowledge and experience, and he provided a platform for members to ask questions, share insights, and collaborate on projects.

“We were hosting digital marketing masterclass weekly from the WhatsApp group and on virtual meeting platforms consistently for up to three years,” said Oluwatobi.

His entrance into the world of digital marketing started in 2009 immediately after graduation from the university where he worked with a technology startup as a social media management officer, growing through the ranks he saw a need for more education and collaboration in the digital marketing space in Nigeria, and he decided to take action, he created a digital marketing group on WhatsApp where he hosted webinars on digital marketing topics, and he began building an online community of like-minded professionals and entrepreneurs who were interested in learning and growing.

Read also: How technology is rescaling real estate sector in Nigeria

The Digital Marketing Meetup community has become a go-to for anyone looking to learn about digital marketing in Nigeria. Whether you’re a small business owner looking to improve your online presence, a marketing professional seeking to stay up-to-date on the latest trends, or a student interested in breaking into the field, there’s something for everyone.

Oluwatobi’s dedication to providing high-quality content and resources that contributed to the body of knowledge in marketing has been a major success factor for the community. In addition to providing valuable information, Oluwatobi has also fostered a sense of community and collaboration within the digital marketing profession. He encourages members to share their experiences, ask questions, and support one another in their professional endeavors. This sense of camaraderie has helped to create a thriving, supportive community of professionals and entrepreneurs who are all working towards the same goal: to grow their businesses and succeed in the digital world. Today, the community has birthed some of the finest practitioners in the industry today, through engagements and collaboration within the community people were able to find their career paths, some moved into new exciting roles, and some even launched new tech startups.

With over 11 years of experience, Oluwatobi currently leads growth and product marketing at Sterling Bank where he drives marketing and growth activities for six main digital products across different verticals from payment, lending, investment, and SME. Prior to joining Sterling, he worked with tech start-ups and enterprise technology companies where he led the launch of technology solutions in the education and healthcare sectors. He drove the adoption of electronic billing at the largest power distribution company in Nigeria through creative digital campaigns. He has worked across different industries and has multi-sector experience.