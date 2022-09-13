   
What to know about Apple’s noise canceling AirPods Pro 2

Apple unveiled its latest noise-cancelling true wireless headphones as part of its “far out” event.

Price

The AirPods Pro 2 costs $249, the same as the original AirPods Pro, which debuted in 2019.

Features and designs.

Thanks to the Apple H2 chip inside, the AirPods Pro 2 offers better noise cancellation and battery life. That’s why they were introduced by Tim Cook as “Apple’s most advanced AirPods yet.”

Apple says the AirPods Pro now have personalised spatial audio that creates a better listening experience for your ears. The transparency mode is also enhanced. That way, you can hear what’s going on outside while you listen to your music. Along with a touch swipe control on the stems, you can adjust volume levels.

Battery life is now up to six hours on a single charge, and the case gives you an additional four charges.

The new case for the AirPods has a spot for attaching a lanyard. That way, you can carry the case around without having to purchase a cover case for your AirPods. The case also has a built-in speaker, which allows you to play sounds out of it when you are looking for your AirPods with the find my app on the iPhone.

