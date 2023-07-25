Unified Payments secures Verve card processor license

Unified Payment Services Limited, a Nigerian-based financial technology service provider has secured a Verve processor license to operate as an Acquirer-Processor of the payment card.

According to the Fintech company, the license will help in expanding its electronic payment services.

Agada Apochi, managing director of Unified Payments said the partnership aims to drive growth and good payment experience in the Nigerian market.

“It allows us to offer our merchants and customers the convenience and security of Verve card transactions. We are confident that this partnership will drive further growth and deliver exceptional payment experience in the Nigerian market,” Apochi said.

Read also: From Bird to X: How Twitter becomes everything app

With the license, Unified Payment is now authorized to process transactions made with Verve Cards, a widely accepted payment card brand in Nigeria.

This collaboration according to the fintech provider leverages the expertise and infrastructure of both companies to provide seamless and secure payment experiences for businesses and consumers across the country. The license also enhances Unified Payments’ capabilities and enables it to attend to a broader customer base, deepening transactions and expanding customer reach.