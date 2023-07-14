Twitter to offer ad revenue sharing with verified creators

Twitter said on Thursday that content creators on the social media platform will be eligible to get a part of the advertising revenue the company earns.

The content creators will get a share of revenue from ads displayed in their replies, Twitter said, adding that to be eligible the creators should be verified users with at least 5 million impressions on their posts in each for the last three months and have a Stripe payment account.

According to the platform, this is part of its effort to help people earn a living directly on Twitter.

“Creators will be able to sign up for ads revenue sharing and creator subscriptions independently,” it said.

Read also: ‘How becoming a homeless CEO saved my fintech company’

Twitter is trying to draw more content creators to the platform. Adding that earlier this year, the company allowed users to offer paid subscriptions to their content on the platform.

Elon Musk, the billionaire who bought Twitter last October, has previously said the company will pass on the entire subscription revenue to creators in the first year excluding payment gateway charges.

The microblogging platform noted that there are limits to what type of creators can earn money through this program.

According to Twitter’s content monetisation standards, sexual content cannot be monetised.

“Twitter also won’t allow creators to monetise content about “pyramid schemes or get-rich-quick schemes” (looking at you, crypto spammers), violence, criminal behaviours, gambling, or drugs and alcohol.”

“If a creator tries to monetise copyrighted content that they do not own, that’s also a red flag,” it said.