Twitter includes $8 Blue checkmark fee in new iOS update

Twitter users on the iOS store have been informed of the $8 fee for the verification badge. Elon Musk had on Tuesday made the announcement which represents an increase from the current price of $4.99 per month.

According to the iOS update, the price review begins on Saturday.

“Get Blue for $7.99/month if you sign up now. Blue checkmark: Power to the people. Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow,” the update read.

Subscription means users get to see half of the ads on the platform. Users can also post longer videos, their content will get priority ranking in replies, mentions, and searches. As top-ranking content, there is less exposure to scams, spam, and bots.

Some users have expressed concerns that Twitter may be rushing to kick off the new subscription model which could mean they have considered everything carefully.

“I’m an existing Twitter Blue subscriber and it seems to think I now have a blue checkmark but I don’t.,” tweeted Dare Obasanjo, Senior Product Manager at Meta. “I wonder if they rushed this feature so much they didn’t handle people who’ve already paid $5 for Blue. Easiest would have been to grandfather us in or provide an upgrade path.”

Bluesky, which is still undergoing several testing processes according to a report has generated over 30,000 users in just two days after the announcement of the new app.

