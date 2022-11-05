Former Twitter CEO apologises as Irish employees sue

Jack Dorsey, founder and former CEO of Twitter has apologised to departing employees for the mass layoffs.

In a Twitter post on Saturday afternoon, Dorsey claimed responsibility for the situation.

“Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that,” he tweeted.

Read also:Elon Musk fires Twitter Ghana’s CEO, others

“I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don’t expect that to be mutual at this moment…or ever…and I understand.”

Elon Musk who acquired the company in a deal worth $44 billion has overseen a mass layoffs that cleared 50 percent of the workforce. The action affected workers of the company in different countries including Ireland.

The Irish workers said there was no notice before the decision was sent to them. The employees are reportedly suing the company for ignoring the country’s law that mandates employees to notify their workers in the case of mass layoffs. This is the second class action against the company in less than 24 hours.