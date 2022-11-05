Elon Musk fires Twitter Ghana’s CEO, others

Bernard Kafui Sokpe, who leads the Twitter Ghana office, and an unconfirmed number of workers were affected by the 50 percent layoffs. The sack comes three days after the entire team in Ghana resumed physically.

According to sources, the Twitter Ghana office officially opened in April 2021 has lost at least half of its founding members including Gabriel Quarshie, Product Manager of Twitter Ghana, and Nana Fynn who was in charge of strategies.

“It’s been a year working at a place I never imagined I’ll ever get to work. I’m glad that I could represent Africa and that I didn’t let us down. My best career experience by far and it was beautiful whilst it lasted. Much love to all the amazing tweeps that made it worth it,” Sokpe posted on his Twitter handle @mistameister.

It is not known how many of the 20-staff are left at Twitter Ghana which is also the headquarters for Africa operations. However, with most of the leadership gone speculations are rife that Elon Musk may be intending to close down its operations in Africa.

“I’m super grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the safety of users within the sub-region and most importantly for the opportunity to work with some brilliant minds,” Quarshie posted on his LinkedIn timeline.

A close source to Twitter Ghana told BusinessDay that there is no information from Elon Musk or the global office regarding the future of the African operations. The staff in Ghana are in the dark about what the next steps are.

“It is total chaos right now. Nobody knows whether the operations in Africa is closing down or not. Everybody here is in the dark,” the source said.