Tizeti on mass recruitment as internet service hits 10 new states

Tizeti has embarked on mass recruitment to fill new roles that would be created by its internet service expansion in ten additional states in Nigeria.

According to a statement from the company, the expansion is targeted at mainly underserved parts of Nigeria. Tizeti which prides itself as the first solar-based internet service provider in West Africa said it is launching its 4G LTE network in states such as Delta, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Abia, Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Abuja, Kano, and Kaduna.

The service offers residents and businesses unlimited, high-speed broadband connectivity from Tizeti at an introductory offer of N30,000 ($40) for monthly fixed broadband and installation costs, a discount from N69,500.

“Reliable and affordable internet connectivity is still limited to a few states. We will build last-mile digital infrastructure in these states that will move internet capacity to them and help millions of Nigerians participate and contribute to the digital economy. Internet access in these states will also complement existing or new initiatives by the state governments, for eGovernment implementation, digital access, and investment promotions, especially as many states are implementing robust digital agendas,” Kendall Ananyi, founder and CEO of Tizeti said.

This launch will provide significant opportunities for these states, that have not had the adequate broadband infrastructure, and this will improve the competitiveness of the states with high-speed, and affordable broadband internet from Tizeti.

Tizeti offers residential and business plans that are designed to meet the needs of all types of users, from casual to business customers. With speeds up to 1000 MBPS, Tizeti’s customers can easily access the internet to work remotely, or in the office; learn online, stay connected with friends, and stream online content.

“Tizeti was built to tackle poor internet connectivity not only in Nigeria but on the continent as a whole, by developing a cost-effective solution from inception to delivery, for reliable and uncapped internet access for potentially millions of Africans”, said Ifeanyi Okonkwo, Tizeti’s Chief Operating Officer,. “Our launch in these states will drive digital adoption, with huge implications for online learning, eCommerce, and entertainment. Interested users can pre-sign up at www.wifi.com.ng/signup as installations will start May 1st, 2023.

Ahead of this launch, the company plans mass recruitment to fill up new roles across Nigeria. Tizeti is recruiting graduate trainees into different departments: field sales engineering, network operations center, human resources, administration, sales and marketing, finance, and customer service. All trainees must have a minimum of a second-class Upper degree in relevant fields. Interested applicants can apply at www.tizeti.com/careers

For many countries in Africa, there is still a huge digital divide. This boundary between connected and unconnected translates into clear consequences for employment, education, family and social life, and access to information. According to the World Wide Web Foundation, ensuring fast internet in Africa will enable billions more to come online, and take advantage of the life-changing socio-economic opportunities that access to the Internet provides. Companies like Tizeti are playing a significant role in addressing the digital infrastructure deficits in Africa with innovative technology and capabilities, to improve development outcomes for millions of people.

Tizeti has 3.8 million unique users across Nigeria and Ghana with broadband services, including a new Skype-like personal and business enterprise communications service — WiFiCall.ng, and video streaming sites and services.