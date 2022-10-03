Terra Kulture partners Netflix to support creative industry programmes

Terra Kulture has received a financial donation from the global streaming platform, Netflix. A statement by the performing arts firm said the donation follows the recent announcement by Netflix to extend the Creative Equity Scholarship Fund for film and television students to select West and Central African countries to study at partner universities in Nigeria, Ghana, Benin, and Gabon.

The donation received will be aimed at the organisation’s effort to promote the richness and diversity of the Nigerian arts and culture sector.

“The support fund will be directed to industry and community-focused areas of engagement which include academic training, theatre, gallery, and bookstore. It is also intended to ensure cultural programming in Nigeria while promoting the various artistic and cultural projects led by Terra Kulture,” the statement said.

Bolanle Austen-Peters, the Chief Executive Officer of Terra Kulture, said “With the financial support received, Terra Kulture Academy for the Arts aims to fulfill its mission to support, upskill and inspire Nigeria’s creative youths through educational and recreational programs that will yield multiplicative benefits to themselves, their families, communities, and the overall Nigerian creative economy.”

In a bid to formalise the skilling efforts, the organisation launched Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA), which is a free-to-attend training course created to formally empower young creatives with relevant skills across key sub-sectors in theatre.

According to the statement, the intervention is aligned with Netflix’s commitment to supporting artistic and cultural projects, and a part of their creative industry support fund in Nigeria.

Recently, the global streaming giant extended its Creative Equity Scholarship Fund to include academic institutions in Central and West Africa. The CESF will be distributed to various initiatives over the next five years to build a strong, diverse pipeline of creatives around the world.