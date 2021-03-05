BusinessDay
Telcos suffer biggest subscriber loss in 8 years

...Airtel loses market position with biggest loss since May 2014 ...MTN market share loss enters fifth month

a graph
The loss also brings the total number of mobile subscriptions to 199.86 million in January

Telecommunication operators in Nigeria continued to count losses in January as over 4 million subscribers left the various networks as the order to suspend new SIM registration enters the third month. The over 4 million subscribers that exited is the highest since the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) began to release the industry data in May…

