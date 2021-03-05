Telcos suffer biggest subscriber loss in 8 years

Telecommunication operators in Nigeria continued to count losses in January as over 4 million subscribers left the various networks as the order to suspend new SIM registration enters the third month. The over 4 million subscribers that exited is the highest since the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) began to release the industry data in May…

