In June, over 500,000 mobile subscribers joined the various telecommunication networks in Nigeria, making it the first time in 8 months the sector is recording growth. This is coming two months after the government lifted the ban on SIM card sales as a measure to get more Nigerians to register for their National Identification Number…

