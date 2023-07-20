Tek Experts targets governments, businesses with AI-powered security operations centre

Tek Experts, a technical talent solutions provider, is set to open a new Security Operations Centre (SOC) under its cybersecurity business, Cytek in Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to the company, the operation centre will be backed by Microsoft’s AI-enabled Sentinel platform and will deliver a full suite of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, providing round-the-clock protection for government entities and businesses with operations in Nigeria and West Africa.

Tek Experts said the SOC is operated by a team of cybersecurity experts and is based on a solid and innovative methodology. leveraging Microsoft’s AI-powered technology, cyber threats can be pinpointed and investigated at a pace that far exceeds human capability. This will enable Tek Experts to identify potential threats with forensic accuracy and devise and implement mitigation plans at superior speed.

Yaniv Natan, founder of YNV Group, said: “Nigeria has always been a strategically important market for us, so we are excited to establish a presence in Lagos. Our intercontinental network means we are in the unique position of being able to deliver genuinely seamless, 24/7, “follow the sun” cybersecurity services, all powered by Microsoft’s world-class AI technology. We are delighted to provide Nigeria’s tech, financial and business community with the confidence to expand rapidly in the knowledge they have the best cybersecurity tools at their disposal.

“Tek Experts is a Microsoft partner whose clients benefit from the Group’s more than 6,000 global technical experts, of which 2,000 are based in Nigeria, to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity managed services, including Integrated monitoring and detection, Incident response, SecOPs and Threat intelligence.”

Also, Ola Williams, Microsoft country manager, in Nigeria, and Ghana said, “We actively seek opportunities to help clients gain easier access to our technology, which is why we’re excited that Tek is establishing their SOC on Microsoft technology. We look forward to working closely together to integrate Tek Experts’ cybersecurity expertise with our AI capability to protect businesses and organizations in Nigeria against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats.”

Meanwhile, the company said that SOC will operate from Tek Experts’ current location on Victoria Island, with 24 hours security uninterrupted electricity support up to 20 days of backup.

Tek experts added that the Lagos SOC is Tek’s first in Africa, and builds on its international presence, with a network spanning North America, Central America, Europe, Asia and the African continent.