Signal Alliance Technology Holdings recognized as the winner of 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award – Nigeria

Signal Alliance Technology Holdings today announced it has won Nigeria 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“We have previously won the Country Partner of the year award twice, in 2011 and 2016. Our winning it this year coincides with the end of a two-year internal transformation program we started in 2021, that included transforming our offerings to the market, expansion to Africa and turning Signal Alliance into a holding company with operating companies covering different sectors of technology and geographies. It is highly rewarding to see the leading global technology company like Microsoft acknowledge and validate our transition from a legacy partner to a transformative company” said Collins Onuegbu-Chairman, Signal Alliance Technology Holdings.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Signal Alliance Technology Holdings was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Nigeria.

Microsoft Partner of the year – Nigeria

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer, and Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year’s winners demonstrate the best of what’s possible with the Microsoft Cloud.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19, 2023, Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards.

Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2023_announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-US/inspire/awards/winners

Signal Alliance Technology Holdings is a leading technology group in Africa with operations in Nigeria, other parts of Africa and the Middle East. Its subsidiaries offer services spanning technology consulting, cloud technology, business applications, cybersecurity, software development. Its venture arm has incubated or seeded companies in diverse technology and non-technology verticals including retail, finance, advertising, renewable energy, agriculture, wellness. The company was founded in 1996 as Signal Alliance and transitioned to Signal Alliance Technology Holding (SATH) in 2021.