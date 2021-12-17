Tecno rewards young Nigerian short film makers

Four creative young film makers out of 20 finalists have won prizes at the CAMON 18 Short Film Awards Festival held recently in Lagos.

The TECNO CAMON 18 Short Film Challenge was the result of a partnership between the TECNO and EbonyLife Creative Academy, and saw numerous creatively produced short film entries from young filmmakers in the country.

The Short Film Challenge promised cash and gift prizes as well as training opportunities with the EbonyLife Creative Academy to winners of the competition.

“Looking through the room, I can see that the creative industry is indeed filled with numerous talents waiting to creatively present African stories of strength, determination and more, to the world and TECNO is proud to be the brand responsible for making this happen for young filmmakers,” Attai Oguche, Marketing Manager, TECNO Nigeria said.

Four winners emerged out of five categories which include Yinusa Korede with the grand prize of N500,000 in the category of Overall Best Short Film and Best Dramatic Short Film- Flesh and Spirit.

Others are Best in Cinematography: Damilare Olalude – Outbreak, Most Creative Use of CAMON 18 Premier’s Gimbal: Chimereogo Nwoke – Muna, and Best Visual Storytelling: Owan Gilbert Ayiong – Zara.

“We are equally honored to have partnered with the EbonyLife Creative Academy team to guide, screen and basically work together to provide these young filmmakers with this opportunity. The TECNO brand will not stop encouraging the youths to dream and take the steps towards achieving their dreams,” Oguche said.

At the Short Film Awards event, the brand unveiled an ambassador for the CAMON smartphone series. BBNaija Season 6 winner, Whitemoney, was added to the list of the brands’ ambassadors. Whitemoney sent a shout out to the CAMON 18 Short Filmmakers, congratulating them for their unique talents.

Speaking for EbonyLife Creative Academy, Theart Korsten, the Head of School said “we are beginning to see that mobile filmmaking is the next big thing to happen in the creative industry. We already have some sets of brilliant filmmakers who have mastered the art of storytelling and cinematography. The industry is going to see a huge boom of filmmakers making films with their mobile phones in the next five years and I am happy that brands like TECNO are making devices that would help filmmakers make those dreams come true.”

The brand told its customers to be expectant of innovations that will come up as a result of their new partnership with BBNaija Season 6 winner.