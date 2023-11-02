Tech firms partner to enhance streaming service in Kano, Abuja

Layer3, a provider of cloud and network technology solutions, has partnered with the Internet eXchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN) to provide access to Netflix and other online entertainment services to residents of Kano and Abuja.

This partnership aligns with the surging demand for high-quality streaming services and the essential need for robust Internet infrastructure.

According to a statement by the tech firms, by harnessing IXPN’s cutting-edge switching infrastructure and Layer3’s broadband access solutions, Netflix will host its cache servers in Abuja.

“This move promises to deliver a superior Netflix streaming experience not only for Layer3’s broadband Internet customers but also for customers of all Internet service providers connected to IXPN in Abuja and Kano, ensuring uninterrupted access to their favorite content,” it said.

Oyaje Idoko, CEO of Layer3 said, “The collaboration with IXPN to bring world-class streaming experiences to broadband Internet users in Abuja and Kano is a testament to our dedication to enhancing the digital lives of Nigerians.”

“This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to domesticate Internet traffic in Nigeria and provide substantial cost savings on Internet services. IXPN’s robust infrastructure, combined with Layer3’s world-class solutions, will make high-speed, buffer-free streaming a reality for Netflix enthusiasts and users in Abuja and Kano. Netflix traffic will no longer need to traverse the long route to Lagos or beyond, resulting in reduced latency and a high-quality experience.” said Muhammed Rudman, CEO of IXPN.

The company noted that Abuja and Kano, two of Nigeria’s vibrant and culturally rich cities, are on the brink of a digital transformation as Layer3 and IXPN join forces to make the Netflix streaming experience in these locations more seamless and enjoyable.

In addition, as Nigeria’s capital city continues to evolve and embrace the digital era, this collaboration will play a pivotal role in establishing Abuja as a digitally connected and entertainment-rich metropolis.