Taxtech urges regulation, advocacy, to tackle digital vulnerabilities across Africa

Taxaide Technologies (Taxtech) Limited, has called for regulation, advocacy, education, and technology to tackle digital vulnerabilities across Africa.

The company also called for continued collaboration and collective action to address the digital vulnerability challenge on the continent, paving the way for a more secure and privacy-conscious future.

This was made known at the just concluded 5th Africa Data Security Conclave, organised by Taxtech Limited, which brought together thought leaders from across Africa to discuss the pressing issue of digital vulnerability on the continent.

Abiola Sanni, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Taxtech, urged Africans to unite to build a safer digital future for the continent.

He emphasised that data protection is a shared responsibility and that we must protect vulnerable populations through regulation, education, and technology that empowers and secures.

According to Statista, the internet landscape in Africa has undergone rapid evolution, with approximately 570 million users recorded in 2022.

Nigeria leads the continent with over 100 million users, followed by Egypt with 76 million and South Africa with 41 million. This rise in internet usage is attributed to improved telecommunication infrastructure and increased adoption of mobile devices.

The Conclave highlighted the urgent need for robust data protection policies, awareness, and education to combat digital threats in Africa.

“With the increasing reliance on technology, the conclave emphasised the importance of prioritising data security to safeguard individuals, businesses, and governments,” the company said.

Taxtech Technologies Limited reiterated its commitment to driving innovation and excellence in data security solutions, reinforcing its position as an emerging leader in the industry.

