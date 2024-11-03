Educators urged to adopt digital tools to drive innovative learning

The effective adoption of digital tools in teaching is helping students understand and improve learning outcomes.

Therefore, Nigerian teachers need to pursue digital skills to drive innovative learning in schools and be able to compete with their global counterparts, Temitope Ashiwaju, group corporate communications and events manager at Dufil Prima Foods, has said.

Ashiwaju disclosed this at the 14th annual teachers’ seminar with the theme, ‘Reinventing the Classroom Through Digital Literacy,’ held in Lagos recently.

He said that the evolving nature of classrooms has made it more important to encourage teachers to adopt digital tools and resources that make learning innovative and accessible.

Ashiwaju said teachers hold the future of generations in their hands, and it is therefore essential that they are supported to enhance their growth.

Read also: Lagos reinforces use of digital learning devices in schools

He said the seminar was focused on equipping teachers with essential digital skills for today’s evolving educational terrain.

Reinforcing Indomie’s ongoing commitment, Ashiwaju said that the brand has been doing this for 14 years.

“We have journeyed alongside our teachers, recognising their dedication and looking forward to an even greater celebration next year as we continue supporting and empowering educators,” he added.

Key speakers at the event shared valuable insights on integrating technology into the classroom.

Obiora Ngwu, senior IT business analyst and Miriam Wokocha, digital technology consultant and motivational trainer, led an impactful session titled “Understanding the Role of Digital Literacy in Modern Education.”

They demonstrated how AI and digital tools can transform learning, equipping teachers with practical methods to increase student engagement and resource access.

Onatoye Buriamoh Kemi, director of education, co-curricular, Science and Tech Department, Education District IV, Ministry of Education, urged teachers to embrace continual learning and innovation.

“With or without titles, teachers are special. Value yourselves, keep growing, and guide the next generation confidently through the digital age,” she said.

Faith Joshua, coordinator of the Indomie Fan Club, added a personal touch of motivation, recognising teachers as the foundation of all professions.

She encouraged them to carry on their great work with pride and determination, as Indomie remains dedicated to standing by their side.

The seminar featured engaging activities, including games, prizes, and awards for top performers in a nationwide quiz, honouring excellence among the educators.

Share