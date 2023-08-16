Lagos reinforces use of digital learning devices in schools

Lagos State has reinforced the use of digital learning devices to boost educational outcomes in schools.

Abayomi Abolaji, the permanent secretary, Lagos State ministry of education, in a statement, said SuccessTAB’s rich educational content and advanced applications have added value and transformed education in the state.

“Lagos State fully endorses SuccessTAB, recognising its remarkable impact on education for all students and schools across the State.

“Having extensively used SuccessTAB across public schools in Lagos, we have witnessed its outstanding features and benefits. SuccessTAB’s user-friendly interface, rich educational content, and advanced applications have significantly enhanced students’ learning. Its comprehensive curriculum coverage, interactive lessons, and multimedia resources engage students and foster critical thinking,” the permanent secretary stated.

Chronicles Software launched the SuccessTAB (successtabs.com) digital learning device in 2016 having undergone extensive research and various development phases that began three years earlier, that’s in 2013. The use of the learning device during the COVID-19 pandemic addressed the challenge of continuing education as schools had to stay shut during that time. Through a partnership with the Lagos State government, SuccessTAB was introduced in some public schools in the state.

Speaking on the use of the digital learning device, Oluwakoyejo Oluwatosin, CEO, Chronicles Software, said, “SuccessTAB’s endorsement by the Lagos State government is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering the most innovative educational learning device that empowers students for excellent performance. This remarkable feat would not have been possible without the dedication of the Chronicles team, and the invaluable support from our partners, schools, financial institutions, the board and most notably the Lagos State ministry of education.”