SwiftaCloud relaunches cloud platform

Swifta, a fast-growing tech solutions provider has re-launched its SwiftaCloud platform with the addition of a wide range of affordable enterprise and B2B solutions ranging from Software-as-a-service (SaaS) to Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), and Platform-as-a-service (Paas); with more to its suite of offerings.

The relaunch is part of the company’s plans to pivot and realign its visions to attract a new class of customers in Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs) across different sectors.

Led by a visionary team of cross-functional professionals, including Ayotunde Farinu, CEO, Swifta Systems is committed to empowering Africa through innovation.

Speaking on the announcement, Farinu emphasized the commitment of Swifta to powering the future of work. “Contrary to the hype around cloud being the future of the enterprise, cloud computing is here and happening right now,” he said.

“What the businesses must focus on is not when, but how to most effectively integrate cloud into their business operations.”

He said Swifta Systems has done beyond the era of transition and is gradually stepping into the phase of transforming its businesses with cloud.

“With the widespread growth of cloud computing and mobile tech, more and more businesses are moving to a service model for everything they do. This is why the most popular cloud offering to date— Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)—is quickly giving way to what is being termed “Everything-as-a-Service” (EaaS),” he said.

“While the SaaS model is all about offering vendor-managed software and licensing, EaaS brings cloud-based management and outsourcing not only to software, but to hardware, processing, data management, and information tracking as well. EaaS is a more fully automated process of offering cloud services to businesses and end-users,” Farinu added.

Indeed, for Swifta the goal is simple – remaining in touch with the future with a wide range of solutions for both enterprise and SMEs. This is achieved by several novel partnerships and collaborations with cloud service providers like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft. Customers can visit the Swifta cloud platform at Swiftacloud.com to access any of the services after which they will be eligible for a free 30-day trial period where they can navigate and master the services.

Currently, Swifta Systems is available in both Nigeria, Ghana, and Uganda and serves more than 500+ businesses utilising either its Software as a service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Platform as a service (Paas) options to ensure they remain ahead of the competitive curve. You can also send an email to sales@swifta.com to be a part of the Swifta revolution.