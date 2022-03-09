Mackintouch partners Amazon to boost cloud services

MAKINTOUCH CONSULTING an IT integrated capacity-building firm has partnered with Amazon web services to improve on its ICT & as a training provider in Nigeria, which offers the provision of quality assured training on globally certified courses.

The company plans to stay ahead of competitors by continually evolving its technology to meet the ever-changing demands of the rapidly developing global enabling learning environment through its partnership with AWS.

The AWS Partner Network allows customers to easily identify partners that provide training, which will enhance their knowledge of the AWS platform.

The partnership means MAKINTOUCH CONSULTING is the first APN Training Partner on AWS in Nigeria.

Ifesanya Oluwatoyin, CEO of MAKINTOUCH said the company has built up a longstanding relationship with Amazon Web Services which provides individuals AWS Cloud technology training courses designed to help them acquire high proficiency in the digital cloud transformation and in turn earn them lucrative job opportunities.

The AWS Training is developed and will be maintained by AWS experts, ensuring the content reflects current best practices. This training gives learners the opportunity to engage live and get questions answered by an authorized instructor.

Following high demand from companies and organizations, MAKINTOUCH consulting will deliver training based on the AWS pathway from Foundation, associate, professional up to the specialty.

Oluwatoyin said that companies in Nigeria recognize the need to invest in cloud and we’re thrilled to work with AWS to deliver the skills which will help individuals design, deploy and operate infrastructure and applications in the cloud. The AWS training and certifications will help businesses of all sizes to scale and become proficient with AWS capabilities through immersive hands-on learning experiences.