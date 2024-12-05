Starlink completes first satellite direct-to-cell connection in boost for remote access

Elon Musk has announced that SpaceX has completed its first Starlink satellite direct-to-cell phone constellation, which will enable internet connectivity in remote areas without requiring cell towers.

He revealed this on X, tweeting, “The first Starlink satellite direct to cell phone constellation is now complete. This will enable unmodified cell phones to have Internet connectivity in remote areas.”

He noted, however, that the bandwidth per beam is only 10Mb but assured that future constellations will be much more capable. Musk’s announcement follows SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch of 20 Starlink satellites from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base.

According to Starlink, Direct to Cell works with existing LTE phones wherever you can see the sky.

Read also: Starlink extends African footprint to Ghana

It added, “No changes to hardware, firmware, or special apps are required, providing seamless access to text, voice, and data.” The Direct to Cell satellites will initially be launched on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and then Starship. Once in orbit, they will immediately connect over laser backhaul to the Starlink constellation to provide global connectivity.

The firm further noted that the text feature would begin in 2024, and Voice, Data, and the Internet of Things would begin in 2025.

Share