Starlink extends African footprint to Ghana

The National Communications Authority (NCA), the statutory body responsible for regulating electronic communications in Ghana, has announced that Starlink will begin operations in Ghana by the end of August 2024.

In a statement, the body stated that Starlink has completed all administrative and licensing procedures. The NCA confirmed that the service will be operated by Space X Starlink GH LTD, a subsidiary of Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The regulatory body further reiterated that Starlink will officially commence operations in Ghana by the end of August 2024).

Although Starlink has been informally active in Ghana for some time, it had previously operated without official regulatory approval. The NCA raised concerns about the service’s legal standing, highlighting that Starlink operated without a proper license, making its online sales illegal under the Electronic Communications Act.

Starlink’s approval marks its expansion and Ghana’s entry into the growing list of African countries that have formally authorised the satellite service, which utilises a constellation of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to deliver fast internet speeds, since its African debut last year.

With the upcoming launch, Ghana will become the 12th African nation to adopt Starlink’s satellite internet technology, joining countries like Nigeria, South Sudan, Kenya, Rwanda, Zambia, and Malawi.

According to Broadband Speed Checker, Starlink’s average speed ranges from 50 to 220 Mbps, which is higher than the current average of 29 Mbps in Ghana. Starlink is said to have the potential to disrupt Ghana’s broadband market, which is currently led by providers like MTN, Teledata, and Vodafone.

In Kenya, on the other hand, Starlink has made plans to ease internet access by allowing Kenyans to rent Starlink kits for $15.15 (KES1,950) monthly in a bid to broaden access to kits.