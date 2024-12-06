E-commerce platform taps AI to simplify shopping experience

GiriToday, a new e-commerce platform, has been launched to connect African entrepreneurs with global markets through technology.

This was announced at a virtual press conference in preparation for the platform’s launch in February 2025. The platform integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) to simplify trade processes and expand the reach of Nigerian businesses beyond the continent.

Its founders highlighted that the platform’s advanced technological features, such as virtual reality and body imaging, will enable buyers to interact more intimately with products and artisans.

Wale Ayantoye, founder and chief executive officer of GiriToday, said, “This is not just an e-commerce platform. It empowers African entrepreneurs to showcase their products globally while providing a seamless and secure transaction process.”

Key features of GiriToday include AI-driven product recommendations, secure payment systems, and tailored matchmaking services that connect sellers with buyers most likely to purchase their products.

Ayantoye emphasised that sellers can list products for free and receive payments at the prevailing foreign exchange rate, ensuring maximum benefits from international transactions.

“GiriToday is designed to support African artisans and business owners,” he added. “From Lagos to Accra, entrepreneurs can directly access buyers in the US, Canada, and Europe, earning fair payments promptly. This is about showcasing African creativity and ensuring its recognition and value on a global stage.”

Ola Ajiboye, the co-founder of GiriToday, further noted that beyond being a marketplace, the platform serves as a cultural exchange hub, bringing Africa’s heritage to international buyers.

He noted that the platform will address longstanding challenges in cross-border trade, including product misrepresentation and logistical barriers. He added that a product insurance service will enhance trust between buyers and sellers, ensuring smooth transactions.

