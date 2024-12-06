Moove partners with Waymo to improve global mobility

Moove has partnered with Waymo, an autonomous driving technology firm to improve global mobility.

Moove said, “Today, we’re taking the next step in redefining urban mobility by announcing a strategic partnership with Waymo, the global leader in autonomous driving technology.

“This partnership marks a defining moment in our journey to revolutionise mobility as we know it, and places Moove at the forefront of the commercial AV revolution on a global scale.”

According to the mobility financing firm, the partnership will play a pivotal role in supporting Waymo’s expansion into Miami in 2026 while taking over existing fleet operations in Phoenix, one of Waymo’s most established markets, in 2025.

Through this collaboration, Moove will deploy Waymo’s fleet of vehicles into the Waymo One service. From overseeing fleet operations and charging infrastructure to optimising autonomous vehicle supply availability, Moove’s operational expertise will ensure a seamless, safe, and sustainable rider experience.

A report by the World Health Organisation reveals that road traffic crashes claim approximately 1.19 million lives each year, making them one of the leading causes of death worldwide. The partners note that autonomous vehicles promise a transformative future, addressing inefficiencies, safety concerns, and environmental challenges in traditional mobility systems.

“Shared autonomous ride-hailing services offer a unique opportunity to reduce urban congestion, enhance safety, and transform cities into hubs of connectivity, efficiency, and sustainability,” they said.

Ladi Delano, Co-Founder and co-chief executive officer at Moove, said, “Ride-hailing has transformed urban mobility over the past 15 years, yet the core experience has largely remained unchanged. Waymo’s safe, reliable, and convenient Waymo One service leads in autonomous technology, and together, we’re driving a major shift in urban mobility. We’re proud to partner with Waymo, bringing our operational expertise to make this transformation possible.”

According to the firms, the partnership will transform the future of Mobility-as-a-Service by providing comprehensive fleet solutions across the mobility spectrum.

“We recognise that mobility isn’t a ‘one size fits all’. While we’re expanding into AVs in the U.S., we remain deeply committed to serving our customers worldwide. We will continue to provide our unique financing solutions to underserved mobility entrepreneurs,” they added.

