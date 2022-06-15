Spotify to Acquire AI Text-to-Voice Platform Sonantic

Spotify on Monday announced it would acquire voice AI firm Sonantic, which specializes in using artificial intelligence to convincingly replicate human voices from the text.

Spotify noted that buying it will help the music and podcast platform expand its text-to-speech capabilities.

According to Ziad Sultan, Spotify’s Vice President of personalisation said, “We’re really excited about the potential to bring Sonantic’s AI voice technology onto the Spotify platform and create new experiences for our users. This integration will enable us to engage users in a new and even more personalised way.”

“We believe that over the long term, high-quality voice will be important to growing its share of listening,” he added.

In a statement, the company explains ‘This voice technology could allow us to give context to users about upcoming recommendations when they aren’t looking at their screens. Using voice in these moments can reduce barriers to creating new audio experiences and open up the doors to even more new opportunities.’

Sonantic co-founders Zeena Qureshi and John Flynn added in a joint statement: “We believe in the power voice has and its ability to foster a deeper connection with listeners around the world, and we know we can be better than ever on the world’s largest audio platform.”