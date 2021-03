Sigfox, a leading global 0G network and Internet of Things (IoT) platform services provider, has partnered with Google Cloud to scale its cloud infrastructure and extend its IoT services portfolio. According to Sigfox, the partnership will enable Sigfox to rapidly accelerate its massive IoT agenda—processing billions of messages each month from objects connected to the…

