SeerBit’s Alpha to ease mobile phone credit sale, bill payments

SeerBit, a Pan-African payment solutions provider has unveiled Alpha, a white-label solution simplifying the launch of digital financial technology for businesses like financial institutions, travel companies, and online marketplaces across Africa.

According to Omoniyi Kolade, CEO and Founder of Seerbit, “Our mission at SeerBit is to make it as easy as possible for businesses to leverage digital payments to drive growth and SeerBit Alpha is one of the products that helps us to achieve this. We are taking away the complexity of having to build your own solutions and giving businesses the opportunity to take advantage of our tried and tested innovation.”

“By leveraging our cutting-edge technology, businesses can unlock new opportunities, drive growth, and establish themselves as leaders in the evolving fintech landscape,” he said.

SeerBit Alpha takes the hassle out of businesses having their own personalised fintech solutions to deliver the services customers want and need, powering them to not only drive growth but add value to their customers by providing easier access to game-changing digital financial services.

Businesses simply need to plug SeerBit Alpha into their existing platform and they will be enabled to seamlessly offer credit, operate their own payment gateway to facilitate reliable collection of payments from customers, launch digital banking services such as account opening, fund transfers, and other banking services, as well as international money transfers, catering to the needs of customers that offer cross-border payment needs.

Also, businesses can also leverage SeerBit Alpha to sell mobile phone credits and billing services, enabling their customers to purchase mobile phone credits directly through their platforms, expanding their service offerings, and opening additional revenue streams.

Despite the growing trend of digital commerce on the continent, only 5 to 7 percent of all payment transactions are made via electronic and digital channels. Most transactions are still happening offline which means the majority of consumers are burdened with the inefficiencies of cash-based transactions.

This also means there is a significant amount of untapped value as consumers are unable to effectively access credit and other financial services because their cash-based transactions do not give financial institutions enough insight into their spending behaviours to provide the services they deserve.

At the same time, across multiple industries, there are already countless businesses that regularly interface with consumers across the continent and have visibility into these spending behaviours but either have limited access to digital payment solutions or do not have the capacity to build what they need for themselves. Most end up transacting with cash because it is what they are used to, or they settle for off-the-shelf digital payment solutions that only offer generic services.

The company has operations in 10 African countries with a wide range of solutions developed to drive the adoption of digital payments across the continent and enable better payment experiences that positively impact businesses bottom lines. Its partners include The British Council, United Bank for Africa, WiX, and other prominent local and international companies.