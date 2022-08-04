SecureID supports Nigeria’s telecoms with SIM cards manufacturing

SID Digital, a technology subsidiary of SecureID Limited is supporting telecommunications companies across Africa and Nigeria in particular as it demonstrated its proficiency to manufacture and personalize SIM cards.

It is also offering innovative digital solutions while retaining its position as Nigeria’s pacesetter within smartcard personalization during its recent exhibition at the maiden edition of the Nigerian Telecommunications Indigenous Content Expo (NTICE).

Olanrewaju Oke, chief operating officer, SecureID Limited during a panel discussion during the event noted that SecureID has the capacity and skillset to manufacture all kinds of smartcards including sim cards for telecom companies in Nigeria and other countries across the African continent.

“As a globally certified organization and leading indigenous manufacturer of telecom sim cards across Africa, SecureID has the global standard skillset and facilities to manufacture for all telcos in Nigeria and the Africa continent,” he said.

Read also: Why does the buzz about Internet usage feel different now?

“Given the opportunity, this will not only create jobs, but will impact our economy positively not only as a country but as a continent, we have the skillset and the manpower to deliver, which will help cushion the rippling effect of foreign exchange and help to improve our economy,” he concluded.

SID Digital – a division of SecureID showcased its innovative solutions; the E-SIM Solution for telecom companies which allows activation of a cellular plan without having to use a physical SIM, and instant issuance self service where bank customers can get new or retrieve old ATM cards instantly.

Also, an automated fare collection solution currently installed and operational on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line allows train commuters book seats and buy tickets online or at the stations securely and conveniently.

Also exhibited at the event was the Bucca Cafeteria Solution, a platform where companies that provide catering services can have their systems well managed and controlled under one platform, and Internet of Things (IoT), SID Digital can connect any electronic device to the internet making them smart.

The maiden NTICE expo 2022 themed: ‘Stimulating the Development of Indigenous Content through Innovation and Commercialization’ aimed at vigorously pursuing the implementation of the National Policy on the Promotion and Implementation of Indigenous Contents (NPPIC) in the telecoms sector focused on four core areas of NPPIC which are manufacturing, service and software, people, research and development for innovation in line with the presidential mandate to diversify the economy.

The event which took place recently in Lagos had in attendance Isa Pantami, minister of Communications and Digital Economy; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State, who was represented by Olatunbosun Alake, special assistant on innovation and technology; Umar GarbaDanbatta, executive vice chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and other top executives and the private sector.