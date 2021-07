Barely a month after it was issued the first fintech licence by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Chaka Technologies has secured a $1.5 million in pre-seed funding round from a mix of foreign and local investors. Leading the funding round is Breyer Capital, a global venture firm and private equity investor. Breyer had in…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login