Chaka receives SEC’s first digital sub-broker licence
…to enable local investors access foreign securities
Digital investment platform, Chaka, has announced its acquisition of the Digital Sub-Broker/Sub-Broker Serving Multiple Brokers Through a Digital Platform Licence by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria (SEC). This makes Chaka the first recipient of the newly created licence by the SEC, which is part of the Commission’s efforts to foster regulation within the…
