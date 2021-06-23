BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Chaka receives SEC’s first digital sub-broker licence

…to enable local investors access foreign securities

Tosin Osibodu
Tosin Osibodu, CEO at Chaka Technologies

Digital investment platform, Chaka, has announced its acquisition of the Digital Sub-Broker/Sub-Broker Serving Multiple Brokers Through a Digital Platform Licence by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria (SEC). This makes Chaka the first recipient of the newly created licence by the SEC, which is part of the Commission’s efforts to foster regulation within the…

