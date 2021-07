While giving a speech at the 2021 Technology and Innovation EXPO in March 2021, Yemi Osinbajo, vice president of Nigeria, promised that the government would allocate 0.5 percent of the country’s GDP to science research and innovation. Should that happen, Nigeria would be a little halfway to meeting the global average spends on research and…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login