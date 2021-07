In order to advance the field of African genomic through medical research, 54gene has created a trust fund that it plans to use to invest up to 5 percent of future proceeds from the company’s commercial drug discovery program. A trust is a way of holding and managing property, whereby the person or entity setting…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login