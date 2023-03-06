Samsung opens new plaza in Lagos to deepen user experience

Samsung Electronics West Africa has opened a new Customer Service Plaza at Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos State to deepen user experience for Nigerians.

According to the company, the Plaza launched in partnership with MGS, a consumer electronics firm, will provide customers with instant access to service, repairs and enquiries on Samsung’s full range of audio-visual, mobile and computing devices in a standalone location.

The electronic company said the Plaza is manned by highly-trained engineers and also holds genuine spare parts for Samsung’s range of mobile devices, premium and ultra-high definition televisions, microwave ovens, air conditioning units and refrigerators, among other appliances.

Charlie Lee, managing director, Samsung Nigeria while speaking at the launch of the service center reassured the company’s commitment to provide its Nigerian customers with exciting and enriching consumer brand experience.

“The opening of this center is another testament to Samsung’s belief in the economy of Nigeria and our means of bringing after-sales support to our customers,” Lee said.

According to him, “Our customers in this neighborhood can enjoy peace of mind and rest assured that a Samsung service center that can handle both major and minor repairs for their mobile and computing devices, as well as their consumer electronics and home appliances, is just around the corner.”

Similarly, Ibukun Adewole, head of service, Samsung Nigeria said “Samsung has developed a plethora of differentiated services and value additions, available to customers through our partners, aimed at providing the best experience through the entire customer journey.

Read also: How youths are tapping opportunities in content creation

Adewole said the center is one of many across the country, uniquely equipped to support customer experience.

The Samsung service center according to the company will also serve as a training facility for Samsung device users and provides visitors with holistic lifestyle consulting services, including on-the-spot software upgrades and information on how to make the best use of Samsung’s smart ecosystem by utilizing accessories, content and service offerings that are available from the company.

In addition to conducting immediate repairs, Hassan Mehdi, managing director of MGS, said the center boasts a sales zone and display area for customers to view, experience and buy the latest range of premium products.

Subash Sehgal, technical head, MGS, described the opening of the new service center as a platform for Samsung, together with its partners to provide its customers with end-to-end solutions from product purchase to delivering on their after-sales expectations.

Sehgal said that customers can be assured of phone repairs within an hour of paying a visit to the Centre.

Meanwhile, the company said it currently offers services like 24 months warranty, Samsung Care Plus, Quick repair and online service tracking and In Home Services in Nigeria.