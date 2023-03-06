How youths are tapping opportunities in content creation

In recent years, YouTube movies have gained tremendous popularity in Nigeria. The video-sharing platform allows users from all over the world to upload, share and view videos.

In Nigeria, budding filmmakers are using YouTube to promote and view their films because it generates enough income and popularity as a streaming service or television network.

Rex Moses, an award-winning serial entrepreneur and filmmaker claimed that YouTube not only provides filmmakers with a new medium to grow but can also generate enough income to make them millionaires.

Moses, the founder of Zintra Media, says that the rise of YouTube movies has tripled over the years due to the growth of internet access, the affordability of data, the increasing use of mobile devices, and the increasing demand for local content.

Moses notes that many Nigerians now own smartphones and tablets, which have made it easier for them to watch videos on the go, adding it has increased the demand for mobile-friendly content, such as YouTube movies.

He also claims that “The increasing demand for local content has led to the proliferation of YouTube Movies. Many Nigerians are looking for movies that represent them, their culture, and their ways of life. This has led to the growth of the Nigerian film industry.”

He adds that it gives filmmakers a way to generate revenue while simultaneously making it easier for Nollywood producers to reach a wider audience and promote their movies online.

According to him, “Young Africans should first choose the kind of material they wish to produce before starting. Gaming, vlogging, music, and tutorials are some of the most popular content categories. They ought to develop a channel and start posting content after deciding on a subject”.

He explains that “Focusing on quality is crucial while producing content. Content ought to be interesting, educational, and entertaining. Regular content creation is essential for retaining viewers. Young Africans should concentrate on audience development in addition to content creation. This can be accomplished through partnering with other content producers, promoting content on social media, and interacting with viewers.

“Last but not least, young Africans could consider selling their content. Ads, sponsorships, and affiliate marketing are all effective ways to achieve this. Finding the greatest fit for their channel requires investigation into the many alternatives.”

“Young Africans can make money on YouTube by producing high-quality digital content and growing an audience. They are capable of transforming their passion into a successful business with the appropriate plan and perseverance.”

Moses also took the opportunity to announce the production of the first in-house series which will be published on social media. This series will feature a unique blend of comedy, drama, and romance set in a bustling hotel located in an exotic location in the heart of Lagos, Nigeria.

This series follows the lives of the staff and guests of a luxurious hotel, as they navigate the ups and downs of life in the hospitality industry. Perhaps in the older days, one would consider enjoying such sensational drama on Television. However, Zintra media has joined the next generation of filmmakers who are incredibly excited about free streaming mediums,

On a closing note, Moses warns that “Many obstacles still exist for the Nigerian film industry. The problem of piracy is one of the difficulties. With numerous films being stolen and sold illegally, piracy has been a major issue in the Nigerian film business.”