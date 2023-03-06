Ejovi Aror, receives ‘Digital Economy Enabler’ recognition

Ejovi Aror, group managing director of ipNX Nigeria Limited, has received Eminent recognition as a Digital Economy Enabler at the recently held “Nigeria’s Top 50 Digital Economy Enablers 2023”, in Lagos.

The award recognises Aror’s exceptional leadership of ipNX Nigeria and outstanding contributions in driving innovation and growth in the Nigerian ICT sector and digital economy. ipNX is one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing ICT companies and a leading Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) operator.

Commenting on the award, Aror thanked the organisers saying “This award is a testament to my passion and dedication towards the endless possibilities that the ICT sector is creating for our nation. I reiterate my unwavering commitment to improving the technological landscape of Nigeria while leading ipNX to deliver exceptional value to our customers, stakeholders, and shareholders at large.”

The Top 50 Digital Economy Enablers 2023 is an award ceremony, organised by IT Edge News Africa, a leading technology and business publication. The event recognises individuals and organisations that have set the pace and made outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s digital economy, driving innovation and growth in the ICT sector.

The event was inspired by the need to express the challenges and celebrate the iconic actors that have emerged around Africa’s fastest-growing digital economy.

However, Aror has over three and a half decades of experience in the Nigerian ICT sector. Since 2002, Aror has been the group managing director of ipNX, guiding the company through different phases of growth, from pioneering the Wide Area Network (Branch-to-Central Site) connectivity solution for the financial sector, to most recently, the launch of the ipNX FOS Xtreme 1000, the fastest fibre broadband service in West Africa.

The FOS Xtreme 1000 service delivers an internet speed of up to 1Gbps to homes and SMEs in Nigeria. In addition, Aror has deepened ipNX’s market penetration and expanded its footprint, serving a multitude of customer needs with a wide range of super-fast and seamless connectivity solutions including Broadband Internet, Wide Area Networks, Enterprise Telephony, and Data Centre Interconnect.

Also receiving awards at the event were Segun Okuneye Divisional CEO ipNX Business,, and Uche Nnakenyi the Deputy Divisional CEO, ipNX Infrastructure, who were recognised for their efforts in bridging the digital divide and driving the country’s economic development through ICT.

Under the leadership of Aror, ipNX has received several recognitions for its commitment to the provision of solid, future-ready solutions that create possibilities for individuals and businesses to thrive. Some of such awards include ‘The Best ICT Solutions Provider of the Year’ by Tech TV and ‘The ICT Company of the Decade’ award presented by Marketing Edge.