Samsung intensifies push to host World Expo 2030 in Korean city

Samsung Nigeria has intensified its push to secure the hosting rights for World Expo 2030, an event that provides a platform to showcase the greatest innovations that have shaped the world, in Busan, South Korea. The Korean nation is looking to woo Nigeria and other West African countries to support its bid.

The company which unveiled Nike Okundaye, as its Goodwill Ambassador, visited the ambassador to mark the 56th anniversary of the Nike Art Gallery.

In 2021, South Korea submitted its bid to host the World Expo in Busan, a prominent port city, with a rich history of holding mega global events such as the Asian Games and APEC Summit, which it hosted in 2002 and 200 respectively.

The city of Busan also serves as a notable transportation and logistics hub and a connecting passageway from the Eurasian continent to the Asia-Pacific via its airports, high-speed railways, top-edged ports and other infrastructure. Busan is also reputed to be a popular city for cultural festivals, arts and film.

It has successfully hosted many events including the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), Busan Fireworks Festival, One Asia Festival and a global K-Culture Pop Music Festival.

The municipality has also played host to memorable conferences like the 2011 Busan World Development Institute General Assembly, the 2014 ITU Plenipotentiary Conference, the 2014 and 2019 ASEAN-ROK Commemorative Summit, 2015 IDB Annual Meeting and the 2022 International Forwarders Associations (FIATA) World Congress.

Besides epitomising the proposed theme, the candidate city, with a population of about 3.5 million and average of 40 million tourists visiting annually, is strategically located on the southeastern tip of the Korean peninsula and boasts of well-equipped infrastructure.

World Expo takes place every five years with the location changing every time. The 2020 World Expo was held in Dubai and the 2025 edition will be held in Osaka, Japan.

South Korea faces stiff competition to host World Expo 2030 with countries such as Saudi Arabia. However, Charlie Lee, managing director, Samsung Nigeria, says the Korean country is hoping to rally Nigeria and West Africa’s support with the help of Nike Okundaye.