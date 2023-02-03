Samsung Galaxy S23 series serve notice on cinematic camera market

The cinematic camera market was served a notice of major disruptions as Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S23 series at the Samsung Unpacked 2023 event held in San Francisco and aired around the world.

Samsung is not merely offering new cameras that offer shallow-depth cinematic experiences, the Galaxy S23 series is built to rival the best digital cameras used in producing movies. The latest series feature three devices including Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23.

To drive home its big plans, the South Korean technology company has acquired the service of Ridley Scott, an English film director known for Hollywood blockbusters like Blade Runner (1982), Gladiator (2000), Black Hawk Down (2001), and the Martian (2015).

Scott in collaboration with Samsung is shooting a movie titled ‘Behold’ using only Galaxy S23 ultra camera. A glimpse of the movie which formed a major part of the launch presentation looks very impressive.

“I thought it’s a great challenge, a very interesting challenge,” said Scott in a pre-recorded Unpacked segment about shooting a film on a phone. “The scary thing is, this small object is going to take the place of all the big cameras.”

The Galaxy S23 Ultra which reduces the weight cinematographers have to carry while trying to make the cut offers Samsung Galaxy’s most advanced camera system, tailored for nearly any lighting conditions and engineered to render incredible detail. The S-Pen-equipped device includes a 200-megapixel camera sensor, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and a more battery-efficient display.

A 200-megapixel mode gets you ultra-detailed, high-resolution shots that look nice enough to make large-format prints, or to get shots that you can crop into tightly dipping below print-ready resolution.

The new sensor is responsible for the improvements in the camera which has larger wells in the pixels to be able to absorb more light, which can make photos and video better across the board. Other improvements on the camera include better optical image stabilisation, and video gains wider-angle shooting and 8K at 30 frames per second (fps) up from 24fps.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 5000mAH battery which powers a larger camera than Galaxy S22 Ultra without increasing the device’s size.

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ share some similarities with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. They both have a floating camera design and appear in the same colours as the Ultra. The devices are the first to feature Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus 2, offering durability for long-term use and consisting of an average of 22 percent pre-consumer recycled content. Plus, every Galaxy S23 smartphone comes in a redesigned packaging box that applies paper made with 100 percent recycled paper.

While the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ are not as powerful as the Ultra, they come with some chip, camera, and battery upgrades.

The S23 which is the smallest in the series has a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen whereas the S23+ has a 6.6-inch screen. The S23 Ultra takes a 6.8-inch screen making it the largest Galaxy phone so far in 2023, but Samsung reduced the curvature of the glass edges around the screen making it easier to hold.

Samsungs says security and private experiences are the foundation of the Galaxy S23 series. Every smartphone comes with Samsung’s end-to-end Samsung Knox protection, which has received more government and industry certifications than any other mobile device, platform or solution on the market.

The Security and Privacy Dashboard on Samsung Galaxy gives users full visibility over who has access to their data and how it’s being used.

“With just a glance, it’s easy to see if personal data is at risk and receive simple prompts to change settings for a more secure experience. Users can also decide exactly which applications and programs get access to their data and how it can be used.” the company noted.