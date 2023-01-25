TECNO partners with MTN as it launched the 5g Phantom X2

TECNO, a leading mobile phone brand in Africa, announced its partnership with MTN at the launch of its latest flagship device, the Phantom X2 series. The launch event, which took place on the 20th of January at the Jewel Aeida event center at Lekki Phase 1 in Lagos, Nigeria, marked the introduction of TECNO’s first 5G-enabled device in the Nigerian market.

The launch event was attended by celebrities from the entertainment industry, including Juliet Ibrahim, Yomi Casual, Tayo Aina, and others, as well as media members, tech bloggers such as Miss Techy, Fisayo Fosudo, and representatives from TECNO and MTN.

TECNO and MTN’s partnership will lead to better products, services, and connectivity for the Nigerian market. The collaboration between TECNO and MTN would provide customers access to the latest technology and high-speed internet services. Also, customers of MTN will experience faster download and upload speeds and improved streaming and gaming thanks to the Phantom X2 5G, which is outfitted with the most recent 5G technology.

During the launch event, TECNO showcased the Phantom 5G’s advanced features and capabilities, which include a 6.6-inch OLED display, a 64MP quad-camera setup, and a powerful octa-core processor. The device also has a large battery capacity and supports fast charging, making it an ideal device for power users.

Speaking at the launch event, the marketing manager of TECNO, Attai Oguche, said, “We are excited to launch our first Flagship 5G device in Nigeria and partner with MTN to provide customers with access to the latest technology and high-speed internet services. “The Phantom 5G is a flagship device designed with the latest technology to provide users with an exceptional experience.”

The Managing Director of MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman, also expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, “We are excited to partner with TECNO to bring the latest 5G technology to our customers. “With the launch of the Phantom X2 series, our customers will be able to experience faster download and upload speeds, as well as improved streaming and gaming experiences.”

Some of the benefits of the partnership include the following.

Access to high-quality, affordable smartphones: The partnership between TECNO and MTN will provide customers with access to the latest Tecno smartphones, such as the Phantom X2, at competitive prices.

Improved network connectivity: MTN’s network coverage is extensive across Nigeria, which means that Tecno customers will have access to reliable and fast internet connections when using their TECNO smartphones.

Convenient purchase options: Customers can purchase TECNO smartphones at authorized MTN retail outlets and online channels.

Special Offers: Customers get 5GB data on Activation and 11GB monthly for 3 months on selected data purchases.

Comprehensive customer support: TECNO and MTN will work together to provide customers with comprehensive customer support, including troubleshooting, repair, and warranty services, ensuring that customers have the best experience possible with any of the Tecno Phantom X2 series smartphones.

The Phantom X2 is now available at authorized TECNO stores and online platforms in Nigeria. Due to this collaboration, customers will now benefit from this cutting-edge technology, which is expected to revolutionize the telecoms sector.